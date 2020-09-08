Image Source : FILE IMAGES Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti bashes Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Priyanka, calls it fake

After the second day questioning round with NCB, Rhea Chakraborty rushed to the Bandra police station to file a fresh complaint against Sushant Singh Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery. In her six-page long complaint, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka". Soon after the news came, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the 'fake FIR' and tweeted that no one can stop their family's determination.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!"

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," her lawyer revealed on Monday.

The complaint stated that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law." The complaint further stated that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor's family on Monday threatened that if the Mumbai Police takes this complaint forward, he would "initiate a request for contempt of court proceedings."

"Mumbai police shall not accept any such complaint as it would be a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order. The order clearly prohibits any other agency apart from CBI from registering any new complaint in this case," said Singh at a press conference here.

"This is a clear attempt to deflect the mind of the people and derail the probe. If the Bandra Police will take this complaint forward, we will initiate contempt proceedings," he added.

Sushant was found dead on June 14.

