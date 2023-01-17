Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares unseen pic of actor after his dog's death, emotional fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sushant Singh Rajput with his dog Fudge

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were left emotional as his sister posted an unseen of the late actor. With the photo, Priyanka Singh informed that their beloved dog Fudge has passed away. Taking to Twitter she posted two photos, one of SSR with Fudge and the other of her. “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken (sic)," she wrote on her unverified Twitter handle.

Reacting to the post, the late Bollywood actor's fans posted videos and photos of him in the comment section. A user shared Sushant's video with Fudge writing, "R.I.P. FUDGE.. Nothing to say ..this is very heart breaking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...Sushant Lived InDMoment (Sic)."

Another one tweeted, "Dear Sushant There's a shadow looming over you. A shadow with a tail He’s crossed over the rainbow bridge. Hope you feel His affectionate kisses happy embraces & trusting eyes again.. Om shanti adorable Fudge thank you for leaving paw prints in our hearts."

"So sorry to hear this. So long Fudge. You were most loyal and forever buddy of Sushant. I am sure he is missing you. Wish you could speak and let us know what happened that night. You will always remain in our hearts," a third one tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed postmortem of the actor in June 2020 claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year.

“When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels. “I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed.

After his statements, SSR's family requested police to look into the matter.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

