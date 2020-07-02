Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares adorable photo of the actor with her daughter: Freyju with Mamu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT,SHWETASINGH Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares adorable photo of the actor with her daughter

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 and investigation is underway to know what led him to take such a big decision of taking his own life. Since his death, his family has been remembering him through their special memories together. Sushant's US-based sister on Wednesday shared an adorable photo in which the actor is seen posing with his niece.

Sharing the photo, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu" The photo shows Sushant hugging his niece as she flash a cute smile.

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo from the prayer meet of the actor at his home in Patna. She wrote, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity." She has been sharing many posts on Facebook and Instagram of Sushant and leaving fans emotional.

Last week Sushant Singh Rajput's family bid their last adieu to the actor and released a statement that said that the family will turn the actor's Patna house into a memorial. They also shared that a Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) will be made to back the young talent who want to make it big in the industry.

The family wrote, "The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars."

It added, "To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."

Image Source : MEDIA RELEASE Sushant Singh Rajput Family Statement

Sushant's last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of family and Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and others. On June 18, the family immersed his ashes in Ganga at their hometown Patna.

