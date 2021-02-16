Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka expresses gratitude for support in trying times post Bombay HC order

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PSTHEGONER Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR lodged against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating a medical prescription for her brother. While the troubles still surround her, Priyanka took to her Instagram to remember her late brother and also expressed her gratitude for all who have been supporting her during these tough times. Priyanka shared a throwback picture with Sushant in which the duo can be seen admiring a lake and enjoying themselves together. It appears that the duo is on a boat with others.

Priyanka Singh wrote, "Thank you all for the unconditional Love & support in these unbearable & relentlessly trying times. Sushant, ma brother, you are much loved. Gratitude"

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of Sushant Singh Rajput. The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand. "We are of the considered opinion that the FIR against petitioner Meetu Singh does not survive," the bench said.

On MOnday. Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh also penned down an emotional note remembering him. Shweta took to her Instagram shared a throwback picture of the actor in which he could be seen smiling. Shweta penned her heart out, she wrote, "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!"

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his suburban apartment on June 14, 2020. His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her family members. The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of the FIR against Rajput''s sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of Rajput shall be probed by the CBI.