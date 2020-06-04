Sushant Singh Rajput shares heartfelt post remembering late mother, Rhea Chakraborty sends love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT, RHEA Sushant Singh Rajput shares heartfelt post remembering late mother

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared a heartfelt post for his late mother. The actor's mother died when he was just 16-years-old. On Wednesday, he shared a collage of his picture with that of his mother and worte, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...."

Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was quick to react to teh posta nd dropped red hearts. Producer Ekta kapoor also commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's post with hearts. Check out-

Earlier, Sushant had penned a poem in memory of his late mother. He had written, "As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…"

During the promotions of his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant has opened up about his mother and told DNA, "The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that. It’s unfortunate. But everything that used to excite me, doesn’t excite me that much now. I don’t know why. No relationship, no success, absolutely nothing... If she was alive, probably it wouldn’t concern her, but just because something has changed inside me, everything has become so insipid. It takes a lot out of me to force myself to get overly excited about things and probably this is the reason why I like acting so much. Because it helps me get away from myself."

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajout was last seen in Netlix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage