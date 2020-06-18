Sushant Singh Rajput's US based sister pens open letter for 'baby' brother: I know you were a fighter

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's US based sister pens open letter for 'baby' brother

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has finally reached their Patna residence to be with her family after the sudden demise of the actor on June 14. He was found dead at his Bandra Apartment after he committed suicide. It is reported that the actor was suffering from depression and police also found medical prescriptions and medicines from his room. Sushant's death has left his fans as well as his family heartbroken.

As Sushant's elder sister Shweta reached Patna, she penned down an open letter on Facebook for her 'baby' brother and said that she knew he was in a lot of pain and was a fighter. Sharing a photo of a handwritten note by Sushant for her, she wrote, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

"Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

She further addressed the fans and wrote, "All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!"

As Shweta left for India from the US on June 15, she requested the authorities to waive off her 7-day quarantine on arrival as she wants to be with her family and support them. She took to Facebook and wrote, "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."

Upon reaching Patna, she urged the actor's fans to celebrate life and bid him a happy farewell. She wrote, "Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free.. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell."

Just when the family was shocked to hear about Sushant's suicide, they were hit with another blow as the actor's sister-in-law passed away, apparently not being able to bear the loss. She was battling liver cancer and succumbed on June 15 during the last rites of the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai in Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of family and Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ranveer Shorey among others. After his death, fans and celebrities took to social media to condole his death. Not just Bollywood, International Space University in France and actor's college Delhi Technological University also paid tribute to him with heartfelt posts.

International Space University in France in a memorial article wrote, "Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg."

We @isunet are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor @itsSSR

Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. https://t.co/E3GZFHdZdo pic.twitter.com/PAqwY5MGoB — Space University (@ISUnet) June 15, 2020

Our most talented alumini, recently visited DTU and now this suicide news is very disheartening.

Rest in Peace.#SushantSinghRajput 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/CZ9ts32GDR — DELHI TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY (@DELHITECHNOLOG1) June 14, 2020

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Dharma Productions' film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He was now gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. the film will mark the debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. After the lockdown, he was supposed to begin shooting for his next film, directed by Runi Jaffery opposite rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

