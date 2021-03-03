Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta waiting patiently to learn #TruthAboutSushant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA SINGH KIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday tweeted about the patience with which the late actor's family is waiting for the mystery behind his death to be solved. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment nine months ago in June last year. "Literal meaning of Patience -- the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant," Shweta wrote on Twitter.

California-based designer Shweta penned a poem, too, to express her pain while searching for answers to her late brother's demise.

The poem reads: "Outpouring of my heart...#TruthAboutSushant

There is so much that needs to be said,

But no words to express!

There is a mountain to be climbed,

But no set path is defined!

The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered,

But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker!

My heart clamors 'I am falling into an abyss I need to heal',

My mind says I haven't found closure...The answers to deal!

There is no end in sight...

But have questions that will never ever subside!!"

The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor's death a couple of months after he passed away but they have not revealed much till date.

Earlier, eight months after Sushant's death, Shweta had shared a heartbreaking post remembering late Bollywood actor. She had shared a photo of Sushant on Instagram and wrote: "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven't seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!"

On Sushant's birth anniversary on January 21, the actor's sister had also announced a fund named after him.

"I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You. #SushantDay," Shweta had posted on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. The case is still under investigation.

