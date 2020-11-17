Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh thanks those who remembered him while celebrating Diwali

Its been five months now, since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away leaving his fans, friends and colleagues in a state of grief but nothing seems to change for his family and fans, who still mourn the late actor's death. There is not a single day when his fans and loved ones have not remembered him for the past few months. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in doing the same on social media as she thanked 'those' who remembered him while celebrating the festival of lights.

She took to Twitter, and shared a video, expressing her gratitude towards Sushant's fans. The video happens to be a compilation of clippings that show how the late actor’s fans around the world celebrated Diwali while remembering him on the occasion.

In the caption, She wrote, “Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...Diya lamp definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you.”

Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...🪔 definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6VCTsBUdfG — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 16, 2020

Earlier, Shweta had urged SSR's fan to celebrate Diwali as her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, would, by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many. "This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let's share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let's celebrate in SSR'S Way. #Diwali4SSR," Shweta wrote on social media, along with an image of Sushant dressed in traditional attire.

The captioned read: "This Diwali let's celebrate in SSR's way. Sushant loved to bring happiness in everyone's life. Let us do some good work on this Diwali as Sushant did. Buy candles/diyas from local small retailers/poor/needy people so that they too can celebrate this festival. Try to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford. Keep humanity alive and help the needy."

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Meanhwile. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.