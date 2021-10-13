Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKRITI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti prays to Goddess Durga for justice to late actor

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti posted a heart-wrenching note on social media and prayed to the goddess for justice to prevail. Taking to her Twitter handle, Shweta posted a picture of Sushant and wrote, "You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you!"

"I pray to Maa Durga.... "Mother please let the truth come out, please let our clamoring hearts find some peace," she added to her note.

Sushant, who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, died at 34 by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. It's been more than a year, but the nation still continues to feel the void left by the late actor.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

-ANI