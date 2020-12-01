Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti continues to seek justice for late actor

While she struggles to cope up with the loss of her brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti is determined to continue seeking justice for the late Bollywood star. Shweta took to her social media to remember Sushant through an old video interview and wrote: "In his own words... 'If we are concerned about what we are doing and why we are doing it. We should sit together to come together, NOT FIGHT...' #Justice4SushantSinghRajput."

In the video, Sushant is seen talking about the importance of sitting together to make a change, instead of fighting together. In another tweet, Shweta cited his 2018 tweet to send a message of compassion and humanity.

She shared a screenshot of Sushant's tweet, which read: "Anything that brings us together could be 'right', everything that divides us should be 'wrong'."

He had used hashtags like Compassion, Kindness, Love, Humanity, Forgiveness, Gratitude, Wonder, Inspiration, Dreams, Divine and Future. She also stressed on the terms in the hashtag, and added the hashtag #SushantForever.

Last month, Shweta had revealed that it will take a long time for her to realise that her brother Sushant is no more, adding that the healing process is slow.

She took to Instagram to share a note and thank late actor Sushant's fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him.

The late actor's California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.