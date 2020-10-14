Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti back on Instagram & Twitter shares reason behind deactivation

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is now back on Instagram and Twitter. On Wednesday, the day that incidentally marks four months that Sushant died, she deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts. She cited 'multiple login attempts' the reason behind her account deactivation. Earlier in the day, several users noted that Kirti's Twitter and Instagram pages were inaccessible. It was not clear whether Kirti herself deactivated her accounts as she did not announce quitting social media before her profiles disappeared.

The deactivation had left many Rajput fans puzzled, who took to Twitter sharing screenshots of the same. Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

Last night, Shweta had posted a video of Sushant training hard. He jogs, cycles, works out and performs other physical activities. The video also features Sushant's voiceover. "A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant," Shweta had written as caption with the video.

The deletion of the accounts has left Sushant's fans confused. Many social media users even took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same. "Is everything alright with @shwetasinghkirt?? Her account suspended or deactivated?," a user tweeted.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

