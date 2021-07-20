Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to netizen saying Ankita Lokhande is ‘using’ actor's name for PR

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA_RISHTA_MEMORABLE Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been subjected to trolls and social media abuses after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Recently a user accused the actress of using the late actor's name for her PR and asked SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti why she supports Ankita. Responding to the user in the comment box, Shweta said that Ankita has been a constant support to the late actor and his family and she can't overlook it.

"Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT,” the user quipped in the comment box on Facebook.

“Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is....but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai,” she wrote adding, “I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart.”

She also spoke about having faith in CBI as they investigate Sushant's death case. “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong,” Shweta wrote.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were paired opposite each other in Pavitra Rishta. Reportedly, they also dated for six years, before Sushant made his Bollywood debut.

It was only recently that it was announced that Ankita will be reprising her role as Archana for the new season of the TV show "Pavitra Rishta". The character of Manav, which was originally played by Sushant will be taken over by Shaheer Sheikh. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput reacted sharply on social media and trolled the actors for the same.