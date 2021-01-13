Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late actor sharing his handwritten poem

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him, shares his handwritten poem

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput shook everyone deeply. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti still struggles to cope up with the loss of her brother. Shweta who is determined to continue seeking justice for the late Bollywood star shared a handwritten poem by Sushant on her social media account. The poem seems to be about Sushant's own life, he tells about the 30 years of his life that he spent trying to do something. and the things that he wanted to accomplish.

Reminiscing Sushant's memories she wrote, "Written by Bhai… the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."

No matter Sushant left for heavenly abode but his memories are sure to be etched in everyone's heart. His fans, family, and friends still mourns the death of the late actor. On various occasions his sister Shweta Singh Kirti and niece Mallika Singh share pictures, videos and stories of Sushant. Shweta on Monday shared an emotional post remembering her brother. Shweta shared a quote about life and death on her Twitter handle. Along with the quote, she wrote a heartfelt caption. Her post read, "Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant".

Sushant will always live in our hearts. #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/jyLoksVUwr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 11, 2021

Sushant Singh's niece Mallika also shared a video of Sushant Singh's pet dog Fudge walking around, which made SSR's fans emotional. Sushant was really close to his pet dog.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.