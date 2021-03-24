Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta after 'Chhichhore' bags 67th National Film Award: Wish you were here

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Chhichhore' bagged the 67th National Film Award in the Hindi film category. As soon as the winners were announced many took to social media to congratulate the actor and wished that he was alive to witness the achievement. Well now, his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has finally shared her excitement on social media. Remembering her brother on the special occasion, she penned down an emotional note for him and wished that he was here to receive the award himself. Not only this, but she even shared few pictures of the benches set up on his name in Australia describing the actor as 'keen astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian.'

Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on.. #ForeverSushant." She also wrote, "Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero."

The bench named 'Sushant's Point' has this written on it--"light so bright, it unearthed the darkness to bring about the change. A small contribution to preserve nature by Celebrate India Inc. with Aussizz Group. 7 November 2020.' Another reads, 'Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020 (Bihar, Mumbai, India) An actor, keen Astronomer, Environmentalist and Humanitarian'. A soul that touched millions."

Sushant played the role of Anni in 'Chhichhore' which also featured actors like-- Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar and others. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. After the film's win, the cast took to their respective social media handles and dedicated the same to the late actor.

For those unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death case is being investigated by the CBI and NCB.