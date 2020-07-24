Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares his dog Fudge's photo with their dad, fans pour in love

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares his dog Fudge's photo with their dad

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps him alive through his various social media posts. After leaving fans emotional with a heart touching video about the actor, she shared Sushant's dog Fudge's picture with their dad. Shweta wrote: "Dad with Fudge." After Sushant's death, there were rumours that his dog has also passed away. As soon as the photo surfaced the internet, overwhelmed fans expressed their happiness on seeing the dog with the actor's family.

Fans were happy that Fudge is doing good and Sushant's family is taking care of him. One Twitter user wrote, "Love this Shweta so heart touching Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better. Lots of love and hugs to them." Another worte, "Thank you so much for letting us know about Fudge. True companion of Sushant's life. So glad to hear he's safe and sound with your Papa. It gives us comfort."

Dad with Fudge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeAQgYhNuv — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) July 23, 2020

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 this year, his post for his dog Fudge went viral. It was a video shared by him in which he can be seen playing with Fudge in his garden. Along with it, he wrote, "If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.” #mylove #Fudge."

ALSO READ | YouTuber PewDiePie's tribute video for Sushant Singh Rajput wins hearts, fans say 'we respect you more'

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara today at 7:30 pm. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cancer survivor Many in the film while Sanjana Sanghi will be seen as his love interest Kizie Basu. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Greene's novel with the same name.

ALSO READ | Dil Bechara: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, all about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage