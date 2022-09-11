Sushant Singh Rajput's sister lambasts Bollywood in new post, says it failed to acknowledge... | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput died aged 34 in June 2020. Since then, his family has been fighting to find clues about his sudden death. While the initial reports claimed the actor died by suicide, the late actor's fans and his family believe there was foul play. The Police, NCB, ED and CBI are investigating the matter. Post Sushant's death, the Hindi film industry was scrutinised severely with the nepotism debate gaining more traction than ever.

Years after the tragic demise, Sushant's sister, Meetu Singh, took to Twitter to share a video of the actor originally posted by YouTuber PewDePie. In the video, the actor is heard talking about life and what happiness means to him. Sharing the video, she wrote a lengthy caption and lambasted Bollywood.

"Everybody recognizes Sushant n his genius but his own industry, Bollywood, failed to acknowledge his great understanding towards life and it’s mechanism, truly a tragedy. I’m really grateful to this Swedish YouTuber pewdiepie (Felix) for this heart-warming tribute for my only Prince (SSR)," she wrote, adding, "It is very rewarding to see my brother being appreciated and cherished. Bollywood killed Sushant out of jealousy and insecurity and now Sushant lives in every household. each n every family fights for Sushant as their own son."

Meanwhile, in July the Narcotics Control Bureau in its draft charges filed in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death claimed actor Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from the co-accused, including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to Rajput.

Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case, with most of them currently out on bail.

The NCB began its probe into alleged drug use in the film and television industry following the death of Rajput on June 14, 2020.

