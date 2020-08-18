Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRUTHANDJUSTICEFORSSR Sushant Singh Rajput's niece wants trolls to 'stop this campaign against the family'

Mallika Singh, niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, has asked netizens to stop the campaign against the family of the late actor. Sushant was found dead at his residence here on June 14, but it was only in the beginning of this month that the late actor's sister Mitu Singh posted a photo with the actor on Instagram in his honour.

Soon some Instagram users asked her why she had not posted the picture before. Now Mallika has posted a note in the comment section of her aunt's post. Giving a four-point clarification, she wrote:

1. If you study up on psychology (I'm minoring in psychology at university) you'd know of a thing called "emotional numbing" by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber.

2. She was asked to keep it together for a little while by the lawyer and watch how the investigation is carried out after she had fainted when she arrived. My mamu (SSR) had a lot of valuables in the apartment. She was asked to be alert.

3. She was the one who taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu Masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of all the siblings. At the time, we didn't know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone because my little cousin wouldn't stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She's the kind of person who'd always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings. The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren't used to media attention.

4. The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu Masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn't know Sandip Singh. Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents' upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu's older sisters pampered him after Nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We're fighting for all emotional strength we have left.

