  5. Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika slams Lakshmi Manchu's defense of Rhea Chakraborty

Mallika took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Lakshmi Manchu's note condemning the media trials of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment to suicide in Sushant Singh Rajput's death by the late actor's family.  

New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2020 16:52 IST
Mallika Singh, niece of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has given a harsh reply to a tweet by Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu that criticised the media trials of actress Rhea Chakraborty and asks the film industry to stand up for a colleague. Mallika claimed she is surprised that people are suddenly remembering what standing up for a colleague means. Earlier on Monday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had re-tweeted Lakshmi's post, agreeing with her.

Mallika took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Lakshmi's note condemning the media trials of Rhea, who has been accused of abetment to suicide in Sushant's death by the late actor's family.

Mallika wrote: "I'm surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what ‘pain of a family' and ‘standing up for a colleague' means."

Lakshmi in her tweet had demanded justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She added that she would want her colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through.

In the tweet, Lakshmi discussed the recent interview Rhea gave, adding that "media trials" have made "monster out of a girl".

