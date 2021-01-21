Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika shares precious photos with adorable note for late actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALLIKA SINGH Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika shares precious photos for late actor

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh on Thursday shared some unseen and precious photos from their family album on SSR's birth anniversary. Mallika took to her Instagram and shared a picture from the late actor's childhood. She recalled her fond memories of him and said that whenever she thinks of her mama 'she thinks of the boy clutching her mother’s hand, carrying a heart of a dreamer and a soul of an artist.' She also revealed that she misses Sudhant more than (he) can ever imagine.

Apart from Sushant's childhood pic, Mallika also posted a photo that featured her and Sushant in a Snapchat dog filter. She also posted a video in which she was seen teaching him how to use the popular photo-sharing app.

“When I think of you, I think of the boy clutching my mother’s hand, carrying a heart of a dreamer, a soul of an artist, a mind of a visionary, the innocence of a child, the loss of his mother wherever he went. When I think of you, I think of the piece of art you were yourself, a vast mosaic of colorful curiosity, of keen logic, of gentle warmth, of ideas and passion and spirit,” she wrote.

“When I think of you, I think of how grateful I am that you were born, that you are a part of my life, my soul, gentle as a distant melody, radiant as the moon, always present, albeit out of reach,” she added.

Telling about how much she misses her Gulshan Mamu, Mallika continued “Everytime I crave preposterous amounts of sugar, I pick up a Murakami book, I dream a dream, I look into the mirror and find my eyes, I see a little reflection of you, and I miss you. I miss you more than you can ever imagine, more than I can ever imagine.”

See her post here:

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh remembered her late brother with a long nostalgic post. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video featuring herself and Sushant, which is a collage of various photographs from their growing up years. Priyanka captioned the video, addressing her late brother as "my pride, my alter ego."

She wrote: "My brother, my pride, my alter ego, from this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it's meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement."

Take a look at Priyanka's post:

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).