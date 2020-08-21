Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant Singh Rajput's family to hold global prayer meet #GayatriMantra4SSR on Saturday

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday invited fans of the late actor to participate in a global prayer meet on Saturday to purge all negativity. "Feel free to register: prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let's all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR," Shweta tweeted.

On Thursday, the CBI took over the case after a Supreme Court nod on Wednesday. A team of the central probe agency is already in Mumbai investigating into the death of the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The CBI has registered a case against Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of his father KK Singh's complaint, which was filed with the Bihar Police on July 25.

Shweta feels a CBI probe will bring out the truth. "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR," tweeted Shweta.

On the other hand, CBI has set into action after arriving in Mumbai on Thursday evening. They have taken the actor's cook Neeraj to their guesthouse for questioning. The other team of CBI has reached Bandra police station and is in a meeting with DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant's death.

