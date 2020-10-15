Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law: Revictimising victim hurts judicial machinery

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, feels indulging in victim blaming shifts focus from the quest for truth. "If a crime is committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff, we are trying to deny them justice. Always be watchful of such plans. Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest 4 truth & towards victim blaming," Vishal tweeted, along with a note.

In the note, he said: "Four months have passed since that horrifying day. My only message today is that when the victim or victim's family is targeted, it is done to deny them the empathy they need and perhaps make the rest of the world feel that they don't deserve justice."

"When a crime is committed it's extremely important to understand the emotional turmoil the victim's family goes through. Slow down and think through. Not only does the family need to deal with the day to day aspects of life and the grief of the loss but also cooperate with the investigative agencies and the court system," he added.

Concluding his note, Vishal wrote: "The case could go on for a while, people will move on but the family won't. If you think this is a desirable situation to be in for the family, think again. Revictimising the victim only hurts the judicial machinery of a country and makes the quest for justice difficult for everyone."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

