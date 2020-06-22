Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHAANTSINGHRAJPOOT Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet organized by actor's family in Patna

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise left the country in shock. He was found dead in his Bandra residence on Mumbai on June 14, 2020. A few days have passed since he died but his fans still could not believe that he is no more and this is the reason they keep on searching every minute detail related to him. Sushant's final rites were performed in Mumbai Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of his father KK Singh, close family members and friends. And now certain photos and videos doing rounds on the internet shows a framed cheerful photograph of Sushant adorned with flowers. The latest reports in TOI states that the same has been taken from the prayer meeting that was held in the remembrance of the actor at his Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna.

His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father KK Singh, his two sisters, and other family members. Meanwhile, have a look at the viral photos and videos from the prayer meet here:

Sushant who was last seen in the film 'Chhichhore' was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from the Hinduja Hospital. The statement of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been recorded by the Mumbai Police. However, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday. Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs as accused. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

On the other hand, Kumar has accused Chakraborty of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appealed his fans to stand by his family and closed ones. He recently tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Many celebrities have been posting condolence messages for Sushant. In the wake of the same late Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, also took to Facebook to share her opinion and wrote, "My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals. It's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media (sic). Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser.

So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, Rhea and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

