Sushant Singh Rajput paved the way for TV actors in Bollywood, says Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput recently and said it was the late actor who inspired him to make a transition from television to films.“Sushant has paved the way for us in Bollywood. If he would not have been successful there, perhaps the filmmakers would have rejected me too, stating why would they pay to watch me in theatres since they have already seen me a lot on TV. Sushant changed Bollywood’s approach to TV stars. After Sushant broke that wall, I was able to make a Bollywood debut with the Bhatt camp film, Khamoshiyaan," Gurmeet Choudhary was quoted as saying to Navbharat Times.

Gurmeet Choudhary also weighed in on the insecurity felt by the family members and loved ones of actors in current times. “My family and friends call me up and ask me not to take the wrong step and assure me that they will watch my films, come what may. This is a very competitive industry and everyone is scared that their career might finish if they deliver a flop film,” he told the Hindi daily.

Gurmeet Choudhary has starred in four Bollywood films by making his debut with Khamoshiyan in 2015. Soon after that, he was seen in Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. He played the role of Capt. Prithvi Singh Dagar in 2018 release Paltan directed by JP Dutta.

