Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore turns 3; here's how film's team paid tribute

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HIMESHMANKAD Still from Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput's death to date is one of the most shocking deaths in the industry. The world lost those gem of an actor on June 14. The late Bollywood actor's last film which was released on the big screen was 'Chhichhore'. On Tuesday, the date marks the 3rd anniversary of the film. On the occasion, the film's team remembered the late actor and paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post.

Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a video which they captioned, "It's a mix of all emotions today.. The craziness, fun, love & lots of happy memories! We miss you ANNi as we celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of #Chhichhore."

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the comedy-drama film. Helmed by the 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles.

Tahir Raj Bhasin too remembered his co-star.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 150 crores at the box office and received a national award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The coming of age comedy-drama film narrates the tale of a tragic incident which forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

'Chhichhore' revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai. The film was Sushant's final theatrical release film, post that his last film 'Dil Bechara' alongside debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Don't miss these:

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Varun Dhawan dance crazily at Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal's wedding bash

The Rings of Power: Only true LOTR fans can spot these 4 easter eggs in The Lord of the Rings series

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie had a perfect morning and this latest photo is proof

Latest Entertainment News