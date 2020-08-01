Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals his favourite line, recalls good moments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITSADH Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh reveals his favourite line

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death left many Bollywood celebrities in shock. His Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh was one of them who expressed that they were shattered to know that Sushant died by suicide. Recently, in a conversation with HT, Amit Sadh recalled his golden moments with the late actor and revealed his most favourite line that he would say atleast 5 times a day.

Amit Sadh revealed, "goosebumps aa rahe hai" was Sushant's favorite line. He said, "When you say Sushant I get goosebumps on my body and when I get goosebumps, I think of Sushant. It was his favourite line, he would say it five times a day. Anything he liked, if his shot was good or if he liked a script, he would say that. Now, every time I get goosebumps, like now, I think of him. That is all I want to say about him at this point."

Earlier, after Sushant's death on June 14, Amit Sadh shared a post mourning the loss and said that he is sorry that he did not reach out. He wrote, "I am sorry...I did not come to your rescue...Will regret all my life for not reaching out! Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai Po Che...Rest in peace bhai."

Also, Amit had expressed his anger over people who have been debating and using Sushant's death for their own agendas. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I’m not a violent person, but I want to slap them. I want to tell them to shut up and I hope when I see them, I don’t slap them."

On the work front, Amit Sadh was seen as a Crime Branch officer in Amazon Prime Originals Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was much praised for his performance. On Friday, the actor's next film Shakuntala Devi also premiered on Prime.

