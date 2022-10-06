Sushant Singh Rajput inspired film 'Shashank' actor Ravie Sudha Choudhary says 'I'd like to make a sequel'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput inspired film 'Shashank' actor Ravie Sudha Choudhary

Actor and producer, Ravie Sudha Choudhary is all set to star in the film titled 'Shashank', inspired by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor is heavily inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput and says he'd like to make a sequel to his upcoming film, Shashank 2. Earlier, as SSR case was still under investigation, the court had stalled the work on any film or show inspired by his life.

Ravie Sudha Choudhary said, "Now everything is cleared by the Delhi High Court, so I will definitely make 'Shashank 2', which will be definitely based on Sushant Singh Rajput because he connects a lot with me. So, I will love to play his journey, his life, and his internal story in front of the camera as well as the entire audience."

Choudhary made his debut in 2019 with the movie 'Lafange Nawab', which got him immense appreciation. Later, in 2021, his performance in MX Player's crime drama titled 'Sitapur: The City of Gangsters' won him even more accolades. He received the Best Iconic Debut Actor Award at Midday International Showbiz Award 2021 for the film at Dubai.

Talking about his future projects, Ravie Sudha Choudhary shared that his nearest upcoming film is 'Kashi To Kashmir', which is based on Kashmiri Pandits. His other movie is titled Shashank, which is inspired by the journey of Sushant Singh Rajput, who also belonged to his hometown, Purnea, Bihar. Black Brain is another exciting project in his pipeline, which has a unique subject.

Ravie Sudha Choudhary says he loves the recognition and accolades as an actor but looks for recovery and profits as a producer. "As an actor, I want each and every act of mine to be recognised by the public, media, critics, and the entire concerned audience. And as a producer, recovery of that particular film and business definitely matters at the box office because this balance promotes every actor and producer to work on another project in continuity."

