Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani shares WhatsApp messages sent by actor's brother-in-law

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUSHANTMEANSINSPIRATION Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani shares messages sent by actor's brother-in-law

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is getting murkier by the day. While many accusations have been made by the actor's family on his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as well as on Mumbai Police about not doing enough in the case, many new revelations are being made daily. Recently, Sushant's close friend Siddharth Pithani shared Whatsapp messages that were sent to him by the actor's brother-in-law OP Singh. Reports claim that OP Singh sent the messages in February as he was unable to contact the actor directly, so Siddharth was supposed to communicate the messages to him.

OP Singh's messages addressed to Sushant claims that he asked the actor to keep his sister away from his troubles and offered help if he needed, according to a report in India Today. the message read, "Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly."

Another message reads, "Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good." Perhaps referring to Rhea Chakraborty as his girlfriend, OP Singh wrote, "Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need, tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance - your girlfriend, her family or your manager -to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office."

ALSO READ | Where is Rhea Chakraborty? Bihar Police in search of the actress regarding Sushant's death case

"The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore, have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy."

Sushant's friend Siddharth had released the messages around the same time when the actor's family shared the WhatsApp messages they had sent to the Mumbai Police in February. However, the Mumbai police have denied receiving any complaint from Sushant's family about his life being in danger.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Siddharth Pithani revealed that Sushant was upset since January and his huge fight with Rhea on June 8 left him very upset. He said that the actor was very upset after his name surfaced in articles related to Disha Salian's suicide. Disha was his ex-manager and Sushant had met her just once. Talking about their last conversation, Siddharth revealed that the actor had come into his room at night and was asking about his work and life.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage