Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande to Pulkit Samrat, celebs miss the late star

Monday, June 14, 2021
     
A star gone too soon! Sushant Singh Rajput's family fans, as well as co-stars in the industry, were shocked when news of his demise spread last year. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment a year back today. On his first death anniversary, various celebs including Ankita Lokhande, Pulkit Samrat, and others have shared emotional posts on social media in remembrance of the late actor.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2021 8:07 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande to Pulkit Samrat, celebs miss the late actor

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput's death and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry. He breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. Early investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that he died by suicide however later three big agencies of the country viz NCB, ED and CBI got involved in the case. A lot was said, a lot of was done but the fact remains the same -- the industry lost one of its gems too soon! Today marks his first death anniversary and memories came flooding back in everyone's hearts. This is the reason why various celebs of Bollywood as well as the Television industry have taken to social media and shared emotional posts in his remembrance. 

Have a look at the same here:

 

Live updates :Celebs miss Sushant Singh Rajput on first Death Anniversary

  • Jun 14, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What Sushant's sister Kriti Singh Kirti will be doing today

    In a post that was made earlier this month, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who is quite active on social media revealed that she will be going on a solitary retreat. On June 2, she wrote, "Off to the mountains for a month of Tapas, Sadhana and Prathana. Asking for everyone’s blessings #OmTatSat." While she informed about her retreat in May and wrote, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima."

  • Jun 14, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ankita Lokhande back on social media ahead Sushant's death anniversary

    Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta', which recently completed 12 years. She shared a cryptic post and went off social media a few days back. Well, yesterday, she shared an update with her fans in the form of a picture that happens to be from the 'hawan' she conducted at her place. 

    Image Source : INSTA

     

  • Jun 14, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pulkit Samrat shares an emotional note on Instagram

    Taking to his handle, Pulkit wrote a heartfelt note and captioned it, "Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed."

