Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande to Pulkit Samrat, celebs miss the late star

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande to Pulkit Samrat, celebs miss the late actor

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput's death and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry. He breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. Early investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that he died by suicide however later three big agencies of the country viz NCB, ED and CBI got involved in the case. A lot was said, a lot of was done but the fact remains the same -- the industry lost one of its gems too soon! Today marks his first death anniversary and memories came flooding back in everyone's hearts. This is the reason why various celebs of Bollywood as well as the Television industry have taken to social media and shared emotional posts in his remembrance.

Have a look at the same here: