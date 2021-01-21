Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares unseen pics, announces Memorial Fund on his first birth anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares unseen pics

Sushant Singh Rajput was very close to his sisters and family. When he was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year, his family was shocked that he could die by suicide. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been a constant link between the fans and the late actor's life since then. Shweta has shared many precious memories of the actor with his fans. On his first birth anniversary today, Shweta took to Twitter to share a couple of unseen pictures of Sushant with his family. She tweeted, "Love you Bhai... You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay."

The pictures show Sushnat posing with his family at a celebration. A couple of photos show him with his niece and nephew as well as a picture from the late actor's childhood. Check out-

Shweta also announced that the family is close to fulfilling another wish of Sushant by setting up a Memorial Fund in UC Berkeley for those aspiring to make a career in Astrophysics. This is a known fact that Sushant was an intellectual and had a keen interest in Astronomy and physics. Shweta tweeted, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley."

She added, "Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay."

Earlier, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had urged fans to celebrate the late actor's life and spread love on his first birth anniversary. Sushant would have turned 35 today this year. "How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday. She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death led to many theories and conspiracies. Even after seven months of the actor's death, three investigating agencies - CBI, NCB and ED are looking into the case.