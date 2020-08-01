Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend reveals actor had anxiety attacks after Disha Salian's death

Image Source : FACEBOOK/JUSTICEFORSUSHANT, DISHASALIAN Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend claims actor had anxiety attacks after Disha Salian's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claims that he was battling depression and was on anti-depressants. While the late actor's family members and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande refuse to believe that, his family's close friend revealed that the actor started having anxiety attacks after his ex-manager Disha Salian died by suicide. Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh told Republic TV that the actor was very affected by Salian's death and used to say, "Ab Yeh Log Mujhe Nahi Chodenge."

Smita revealed that Sushant's sister Mitu Singh told her that the actor was shocked and shattered on hearing the news of Disha Salian's death. She said, "On 14th June, Sushant and her sister were going to have family time on Sunday afternoon. On the 13th night, his sister calls him he doesn’t pick up the phone, she texts him and he doesn’t reply, which is very unusual. In the morning, she calls Pithani and she asked him where is he and why is he not responding, and she’s been told that he just asked for juice and he went back and now he’s sleeping."

Also, in her petition in Supreme Court Rhea Chakraborty admitted to being in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, however, left his home on June 8th with her belongings after they had a huge fight. It was the same day Salian had died by suicide and he was very upset.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta writes letter to PM Modi urging him to look into the case

In the latest development in Sushant's death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They will be summoned next week and interrogated regarding the same. ED will probe Rs 15 crore transaction from late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED will also record statements of others related to the case and the investigation will be carried out by the Mumbai branch of ED.

On the other hand, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, four Bihar Police officials arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case. On Friday, they recorded statements of Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty.

