Disha Salian was upset due to Rs 40 lakh loss: Mumbai Police

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide, a few days before Sushant's suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police has released a statement about Disha Salian's suicide. According to Mumbai Police sources, two professional projects of Disha did not work out due to which she lost about Rs 40 lakhs. The major financial loss was caused due to the failure of these two projects and due to lack of work, she was very upset and tensed.

Close friends of Disha Salian who were present at her Malvani house on the day of the incident have also confirmed that she used to be quite disturbed. Mumbai Police shared that they have also asked for help from other people to share any other information if they have. Also, after the complaint of Disha's family, police have started tracking down those who are spreading fake news on social media about Disha.

The father of Disha Salian has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official said. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, on Wednesday, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning

their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

According to police, Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8. Her suicide has been linked to Sushant's death case and demands for investigation of their cases has been on a rise.

Satish Salian, who mentioned Naigaon, Dadar, in central Mumbai as his address in the letter, said he had already submitted a written complaint at the Malvani police station and the ACP's office on July 13 against "derogatory" posts and forwards being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

According to the official, in his letter he alleged that "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth. "

He also requested the police to take action against

the journalists, influencers, politicians and media concerned for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said.

