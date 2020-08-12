Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUTSMILE Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares 'prayers and positivity' for late actor

Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been one of the warriors who is continuously supporting the late actor's family and demanding justice for him. The actress shared with fans her prayers for justice, over the verdict of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday. Ankita's reaction came in response to a tweet by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday morning, from the latter's account. "I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," wrote Shweta.

Reacting to the tweet, Ankita on Tuesday afternoon tweeted from her verified account: "Always di, prayers and positivity."

Always di ❤️prayers and positivity ❤️ https://t.co/CbroKEztLJ — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 11, 2020

Ankita was one of the first few people who questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput's depression and death by suicide. The actress had said that she cannot believe that a lively person like him can take his own death. She also said that Sushant always used to plan for his future there were many things he wanted to do in his life.

Earlier, after the Centre agreed to a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ankita had expressed her happiness with a tweet. "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived," tweeted Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for almost seven years. As a caption, she wrote: "Gratitude".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stands. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations so far.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Truth should come out so far as actor's death is concerned, says SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2020

On Tuesday, the apex court was hearing arguments on a petition filed by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court has reportedly reserved its judgment for the petition, and the next date of hearing in the case is on August 13, Thursday.

(With IANS inputs)

