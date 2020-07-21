Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINTIWARI/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPU Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger Sachin Tiwari's latest post leaves fans asking him about actor's biopic

Ever since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans have been keeping his memories alive by sharing pictures and videos on social media. In the wake of the same, they came across the actor's doppelganger Sachin Tiwari who happens to be an acting and fitness enthusiast from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. He recently grabbed eyeballs when it came to light that he will be playing the lead role in the film 'Suicide Or Murder' inspired by Sushant's life irected by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. And now his latest Instagram post has left everyone amazed and Netizens were talking about his uncanny resemblance with the late actor and how his sharp jawline and hairstyle is similar to his early days.

Sharing a black and white picture, Sachin wrote alongside, "Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans." Have a look:

As soon as he shared the post, a lot of comments started dropping in talking about how he looks exactly like Sushant. There were many who wanted him to be a part of the biopic soon and wrote comments like, "Sushant ki biopic me kab aaoge? We want to see you in his biopic." "U r really deserve to be in his biopic actually ssr sir ki jagah to koi nahi leskta kabhi nahi but yes unki tarah banane ki kosis karna bhi oabile tarif hoga."

Sachin a few days back shared a poster of his debut film on an unverified Instagram account and wrote: "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'." He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.

Have a look at some more photos and videos of the lookalike here:

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was unveiled on July 6 and it has garnered the highest likes ever. Netizens showered their love on film’s dialogue that talked about seizing the day. Adapted from John Green’s famous novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24.

