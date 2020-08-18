Image Source : FACEBOOK Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's WhatsApp chat reveals they were in contact in April

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide is being linked with his former manager Disha Salian's suicide. Disha allegedly died by suicide on June 8th by jumping off a building. A week later on June 14, Sushant was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra residence. While many claimed that Sushant was very upset with Salian's sudden demise and also started having anxiety attacks, Disha's family had claimed that they never heard about the late actor from Disha and they met only once. Now, the duo's WhatsApp chat has surfaced online which claims that they were in contact till April this year.

The chat shows that Disha Salian had reached out to Sushant Singh Rajput regarding various campaigns. Since she was his manager, she had asked him about endorsing brands and the quotes they should cite. The chats have taken place over a period of 10 days which took place on the 2, 7, 10 and 11th April.

Meanwhile, Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had recently filed a complaint against three persons for spreading rumours about Disha's death. Many rumours ere being spread on social media about Salian's death like she was raped, was pregnant and also that she was without clothes when Mumbai Police found her body. However, Mumbai Police had refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot.

Earlier this month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had also alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian did not die by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Rajput's.

On the other hand, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded statements of Sushant's father KK Singh who has also submitted some bank documents. ED has now summoned the late actor's business partner Varun Mathur and Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah will be questioned today once again.

