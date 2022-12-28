Sushant Singh Rajput's death row: Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post amid new reports about actor's demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput's death row

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. Recently, in a sensational development, a medical employee working at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital has claimed that the actor was murdered. The news shook the country to its core. Now, the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has shared a cryptic post on her social media.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared a post using the story feature. The post read, "You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons. Remember this the next time you doubt your own power."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTYRhea Chakraborty's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Roopkumar Shah, who works as a mortuary servant at the Cooper Hospital, told news agency ANI that he had noticed injury marks on Rajput's body.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," Shah said.

He further added that he is ready to record his statement in front of agencies probing the actor's death case.

"It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," Shah said.

In connection with the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail.

While new theories and developments about the actor's death emerge, the "justiceforSSR" movement continues as fans ask the government to uncover the truth.

