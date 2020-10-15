Thursday, October 15, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Actor's sister deactivated Twitter, Instagram temporarily
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Actor's sister deactivated Twitter, Instagram temporarily

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti started the 'Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR' initiative on Wednesday on the occasion of the late actor's four month death anniversary. However, the fans kept speculating why she has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2020 6:50 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti started the 'Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR' initiative on Wednesday on the occasion of the late actor's four month death anniversary. However, the fans kept speculating why she has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

She wrote: "Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."

ALSO READ | IFFM 2020 edition to give tributes to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. The final AIIMS forensic report has claimed that the actor died by suicide and CBI has supported the claims. However, the investigation is still underway.

  • Oct 15, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. An ED source said currently the agency was carrying out searches in four locations linked to Vijan. The source refused to share further details. However, IANS tried to contact Vijan and a reply from him was awaited.

    Vijan debuted with "Raabta" as a film director. Sushant starred along with Kirti Sanon in "Raabta", which was released in 2017. Vijan was also the co-producer of the movie. The film bombed at the box office.

  • Oct 15, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bollywood-drugs case: NCB opposes Kshitij Prasad's bail plea

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday opposed a bail plea filed by Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment.
    He was arrested on September 26 in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty is
    among the accused in the case. Rhea is now out on bail. In his application for bail before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court, Prasad claimed that he was implicated in the case by the NCB after he refused to give false statements against Bollywood celebrities such as director Karan Johar and others.

    Prasad was briefly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Johar's Dharma Productions. In its written reply filed before the court on Wednesday, the agency denied his allegations. It also termed Prasad's claim of being insulted by probe officials as "baseless".

  • Oct 15, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister on why she was off social media temporarily

    Throughout Wednesday, fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kept speculating why his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

    She wrote: "Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."

    Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

