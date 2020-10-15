Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Actor's sister deactivated Twitter, Instagram temporarily

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti started the 'Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR' initiative on Wednesday on the occasion of the late actor's four month death anniversary. However, the fans kept speculating why she has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

She wrote: "Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. The final AIIMS forensic report has claimed that the actor died by suicide and CBI has supported the claims. However, the investigation is still underway.

