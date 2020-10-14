Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Death Probe LIVE: Actor's sister shares inspiring video on his four month death anniversary
Sushant Death Probe LIVE: Actor's sister shares inspiring video on his four month death anniversary

October 14th marks the four-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video urging fans to record messages to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of "Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR" initiative. She said, "It's time to come forward and speak your heart out."

New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2020 6:46 IST
Even though AIIMS and CBI have ruled out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his fans and family have been demanding answers and to break the silence. Many questions have been raised on the final forensic report of the late actor, however, no one from the CBI or the medical team have clarified or given an explanation to the family's questions. While the investigation is still going on and the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking to find out more evidence in the matter, fans have come out on the streets to support the late actor's family in their quest for justice. October 14th marks the four-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video urging fans to record messages to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of "Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR" initiative. She said, "It's time to come forward and speak your heart out."

ALSO READ | IFFM 2020 edition to give tributes to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta also shared a video showing how hard working the actor was. She captioned it, "A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES

 

Live updates :SSR Death Probe | Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates

  • Oct 14, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    "Its time to come forward and speak your heart out," says Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta as she shares a video urging fans to record messages to sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of "Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR" initiative.

  • Oct 14, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares inspiring video of the actor

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares an inspiring video of the actor as his death clocks four months. She wrote, "a true inspiration."

  • Oct 14, 2020 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Subramanian Swamy reaches out to the Health Secretary

    BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claims the Ministry of Health was not kept in loop about the AIIMS report pertaining to investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "I have finished conversing with the Health Secretary on my five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which (news channel) claimed held the SSR case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Ministry was not kept in the loop so now I will talk to concerned specialists," Swamy tweeted on Tuesday.

    The questions he has raised are: Whether the AIIMS team did a postmortem on the body of Sushant or was only forming an opinion about the postmortem report done already by the doctors of Cooper Hospital; Was Dr Sudhir Gupta advised by higher authorities to give interviews before the AIIMS Special team report was submitted; did the AIIMS team examine the evidence of destruction, the postmortem by the doctors at Cooper Hospital, and the non-sealing of the scene of the crime by the Mumbai Police; was there insufficient material from a forensic medical point of view for this AIIMS team taking a definite opinion on a cause of death and will the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare consider sending the matter to the Medical Board of the Ministry.

    CLICK TO READ FULL STORY

