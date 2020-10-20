Image Source : TWITTER/SHWETASINGHKIRT Sushant Singh Rajput's sister prays to get justice, says 'let the truth shine forth'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti finds strength in Goddess Durga and the people who have been constant support by joining in the fight to seek justice for her late brother. After claiming that she finds strength in the unity of the people, Shweta took to Twitter to share a picture of the late actor merged with the Goddess and prayed for justice. Taking to Twitter, Shweta prayed for justice in the death case of her brother and wrote, "Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth.#HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"

Maa.... pave the road to justice. We all pray to you mother let the truth shine forth. 🙏🔱🙏 #HelpUsMaaDurga #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/g7FDVDCPz0 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020

In another tweet, Shweta focused on Good Over Evil and said, "“Third among the Shakti Roopas is Goddess Chandraghanta.Chandraghanta originated from the word Chandra (Moon) and Ghanta (Bell).She has crescent moon on her forehead and her roaring voice is like a tumultuous sound of a bell that makes the atrocious demons tremble.”#GoodOverEvil"

“Third among the Shakti Roopas is Goddess Chandraghanta.Chandraghanta originated from the word Chandra (Moon) and Ghanta (Bell).She has crescent moon on her forehead and her roaring voice is like a tumultuous sound of a bell that makes the atrocious demons tremble.”#GoodOverEvil pic.twitter.com/2Qa9WPQZIv — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 19, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on social media and has been demanding justice for her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput for four months. She has been urging the actor's fans to come together in this fight and has been initiating many campaigns in his name. Last month, she also asked fans to plant as many trees as possible to fulfill Sushant's dream. Recently, she also appreciated a video honouring Sushant. Titled Josh E Jahan and released by Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal, the video urged the 'SSR warriors' to 'Keep the josh high'. She appreciated the video by posting heart emojis.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. The final forensic report of AIIMS team has declared that the actor had died by suicide and they ruled out any murder theory. Later, CBI also supported their verdict but the investigation is still underway.

Last week, Sushant's fans were confused as to why Shweta deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored. The late actor's California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant's fans.

"Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them," she wrote.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

