Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be interrogated by Mumbai Police on July 6

Mumbai Police has been interrogating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and family to understand the reason behind his big step of taking his own life. Till now, Police have interrogated 28 people in the case and on July 6, they will be recording the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with Sushant's father, sisters, close friends, rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty , Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Police have been recording statements of all the people worked with Sushant from 2007 to 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to get two big films from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house but under a contract agreement with the production house of another big banner, these films never happened. It is said that Sushant was very depressed about the same and had expressed his grief to him as well. The police will also ask many more questions related to Sushant's personal and professional life from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also, it is known that Sushant had auditioned for SLB's television show Saraswatichandra but could not become a part of the same however the friendship between the two started from there.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with film Kai Po Che in 2013. On June 14, he was found dead at his Bandra apartment. He was battling depression from the last six months and police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room.

Mumbai Police will also call filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to record his statement about Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker was supposed to do a film called Paani with Sushant but things could not work out as he did not have a production house to back the project. Kapur had shared that the actor was very disheartened when Paani got shelved. After Sushant's death, Shekhar Kapur tweeted,

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

