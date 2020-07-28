Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APOORVA1972 Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

After filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta has recorded his statement for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation. On Tuesday, he arrived at Amboli Police Station for interrogation about the late actor's professional terms with the production house and its owners.

Dharma Productions' owner Karan Johar has also been summoned by Mumbai Police regarding the case. He will soon record his statement. The statement of KaranJohar's manager, Reshma Shetty, was recorded earlier. On Monday, Mohaesh Bhatt was interrogated for two hours during which he informed that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput twice due to personal reasons. Bhatt reached the Santacruz police station around noon with his legal team.

It was reported that Sushant was going to be part of Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2. "I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism," Mahesh Bhatt said, adding, "I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 this year. It is said that the actor was battling depression due to the pressure of being an 'outsider' in the film industry. Mumbai Police has been interrogating everyone related to the actor, personally and professionally, to understand what made Sushant take this big step.

