Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Dharma Productions CEO and Mahesh Bhatt summoned

The latest Bollywood celebrities to be summoned by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. While Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be recorded on Monday (July 27), Apoorva Mehta spoke with India TV and, confirmed that she will record her statement on Tuesday (July 28).

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement, “In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar’s manager has been summoned, and if needed we’ll summon Karan Johar as well.”

News reports later verified it was Mehta, CEO of Johar's production house, who had been summoned recently. The statement of Johar's manager, Reshma Shetty, has been recorded earlier.

Meanwhile, Kangana's digital team, which goes by the name Team Kangana Ranaut on an unverified Twitter account, reacted to Deshmukh's announcement, writing: "So Karan Johar's manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray's best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations."

A second tweet on the account reads: "How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister's son's best friend's manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye (is it to ensure that sir is not inconvenienced)?"

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor's death re-started the nepotism and favouritism debate in Bollywood. Many celebrities took to social media to talk about nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

