Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty becomes the toast of memes

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the heat after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Social media, particularly, has been ruthless, with jokes and memes about the actress flooding cyberspace. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Ever since netizens have been trolling Rhea for her alleged involvement in Sushant's death. A meme having Rhea's picture with the current viral meme trend of a man named Binod read: "Thank you BINOD tum aa gaye.. Werna ye memers mere peeche he pad gaye the… Rhea."

Another had Rhea holding a placard that pertained to claims about the actress practising black magic. The placard says: "For any kind of black magic contact me." One user shared a picture of a matchbox with Rhea's photograph edited on it. The meme read: "Dulhan machis, zindagi main aag laga de."

#RheaChakraborty

Wanted CBI inquiry now that time #CBI wants RheaChakraborty

Tere piche Mai mere aage tu bhaag Rhea CBI aayi.#Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/kfOcAjejVF — Shikha 🙏 (@ShikhaT91233388) August 7, 2020

Rhea chakraborty requested CBI enquiry in this matter.



*CBI register FIR against Rhea.#RheaChakraborty : pic.twitter.com/hFxxJ9JGut — @imamardeep3 🇮🇳 (@SSRians_) August 7, 2020

#ArrestRhea

In The house of Rhea Chakraborty



Brother :- Bahan ye Credit card hack nahi ho rha.#RheaChakraborty be like:- let me handle this. pic.twitter.com/mwAvumZmAx — Rohit Sharma (@__rohit18) August 10, 2020

A meme drew a comparison between Mithun Chakraborty and Rhea Chakraborty. It read: "When life gives you Chakraborty make it Mithun not Rhea." Another drew a comparison between Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea. The post had Ankita's picture on one side, which had the caption: "The girlfriend you want." On Rhea's picture, on th other side, it said: "The girlfriend you get".

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. The ED on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection allegedly from the late actor's account. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the firm -- Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director; and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage