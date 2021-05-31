Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB summons domestic helps Neeraj, Keshav after Siddharth Pithani's arrest

It seems that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has again gained momentum. It all happened when his flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by NCB in Hyderabad. And now the late actor's former domestic helpers-- Neeraj and Keshav have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to the actor's death. "After Siddharth Pithani's arrest, NCB has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput's death," NCB sources told ANI.

On May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there. Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till June 1.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

For those unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year.

With ANI inputs