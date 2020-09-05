Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB arrests actor's domestic help Dipesh Sawant after Showik and Samuel

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEWSOFTHEHOUR9 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB arrests actor's domestic help Dipesh Sawant

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case, part of the ongoing probe into the death of the late actor. The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.

With this, the total number of people arrested in this case has risen to six. The officials said Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case, they said.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau said, "Dipesh Sawant has been arrested. He will be produced before the concerned court at Esplanate Court at 11 am. In ongoing investigation, 7 persons arrested & 3 (Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda & Zaid) are on NCB remand. Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB for his role in procuring & handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements & digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway."

The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.

-With PTI inputs

