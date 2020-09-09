Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister shares quote from Rhea's tshirt with a twist
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister shares quote from Rhea's tshirt with a twist

On Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after three days of interrogation. The NCB officials claimed that they had enough proofs against the actress for arresting her after she confessed of taking and procuring drugs. Later, a Mumbai Magistrate sent her to 14 days judicial custody, after which Rhea's lawyers moved the same court for bail, which was declined.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2020 7:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates rhea chakraborty
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

On Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after three days of interrogation. The NCB officials claimed that they had enough proofs against the actress for arresting her after she confessed of taking and procuring drugs. Later, a Mumbai Magistrate sent her to 14 days judicial custody, after which Rhea's lawyers moved the same court for bail, which was declined. Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.

Rhea Chakraborty ARRESTED over drugs charges by NCB | Know what the Sections of NDPS Act mean  

In a scathing statement targeting the family of Sushant, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde termed it as a "travesty of justice". "Three Central agencies hounding a single woman, just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the case of five leading psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs," Maneshinde said.

Soon after her arrest, Bollywood celebrities came forward in her support and started posting the quote from the actress' t-shirt which read, "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and You." In reaction, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared the same quote but with a twist. She took to Twitter to state, "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's fight for the right, Me and You." In another tweet, she said, "Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice."

ALSO READ | Rhea arrested, Sushant's fans trend 'Sorry Babu'

Meanwhile, displaying confidence in her gait post-arrest, Rhea appeared calm and composed as she stepped out of the NCB office to proceed for her medical and subsequent legal formalities. Till date, the NCB interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, for eight hours on Monday and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest. Today, her legal team will most probably apply for bail in a higher court. On the other hand, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, drugs peddlers Zaid and Keshan will appear before the court for further investigation.

ALSO READ | What is Rhea Drugs Chat, why is Rhea Chakraborty being questioned by NCB | Sushant Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 09, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister shares quote on Rhea's tshirt with a twist

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti opposed the trend started by Bollywood celebrities in support of Rhea Chakraborty which had the quote from her tshirt she was seen wearing on Tuesday during the arrest. Shweta tweeted, "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's fight for the right, Me and You." In another tweet, she wrote, "Dead can’t speak so blame it on the dead! Shame!! #WorldUnitedForSSRJustice"

  • Sep 09, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bollywood celebrities support Rhea Chakraborty

    After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of her and stated that she is not proven guilty of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They shared the quote written on Rhea's tshirt when she came for interrogation to the NCB office on Tuesday. The quote read, "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and You."

  • Sep 09, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bail turned down, NCB gets 14-day judicial custody of Rhea

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Charaborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.

    Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.

Top News

Latest News

X