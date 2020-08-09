Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by ED again

Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. On Friday, she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai along with brother Showik Chakraborty, and Shruti Modi and is called on Monday, August 10 again.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 7:51 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The 'Kai Po Che' actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor's father KK Singh. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29. Meanwhile, on Friday, she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai along with brother Showik Chakraborty, and Shruti Modi. Showik was also called by the agency on August 8 and was questioned for several hours. The late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani was also summoned but did not appear yesterday. He might be questioned on Monday, August 10 along with Rhea who has already been summoned by ED.

The 'Jalebi' actress revealed the only two things of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput that she possesses. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has shared a photo of a "gratitude list" written by Sushant on Rhea's notebook, where he has mentioned that he is grateful for his life and the presence of Rhea's family in his life. She also shared a photo the late actor's sipper with "Chhichhore" -- the title of Sushant's 2019 hit -- written on it.

"The only property of Sushant that I possess. And this is his handwriting lillu is showik (her brother), bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma'am is my mom, fudge is his dog," Rhea explained the names on the note.

Catch all the updates related to the case here:

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

  • Aug 09, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani may appear before ED on Monday. He was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday but did not make it.

  • Aug 09, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 (Tuesday), the petition filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29.

  • Aug 09, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    CBI shouldn't have registered FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Mumbai police in SC

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should not have registered an FIR, in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the request of the Bihar government, said the Mumbai police in its reply filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday. "In the present facts and circumstances of the present case, the FIR ought to be transferred as a Zero FIR to the Bandra Police Station," Mumbai police has said in its reply.

  • Aug 09, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Supreme Court: Mumbai Police filed its reply before the court, stating that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should not have registered an FIR on the request of the Bihar government in the case.

