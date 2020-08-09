Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by ED again

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The 'Kai Po Che' actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering among other charges in an FIR filed by the late actor's father KK Singh. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29. Meanwhile, on Friday, she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai along with brother Showik Chakraborty, and Shruti Modi. Showik was also called by the agency on August 8 and was questioned for several hours. The late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani was also summoned but did not appear yesterday. He might be questioned on Monday, August 10 along with Rhea who has already been summoned by ED.

The 'Jalebi' actress revealed the only two things of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput that she possesses. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has shared a photo of a "gratitude list" written by Sushant on Rhea's notebook, where he has mentioned that he is grateful for his life and the presence of Rhea's family in his life. She also shared a photo the late actor's sipper with "Chhichhore" -- the title of Sushant's 2019 hit -- written on it.

"The only property of Sushant that I possess. And this is his handwriting lillu is showik (her brother), bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma'am is my mom, fudge is his dog," Rhea explained the names on the note.

