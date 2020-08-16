Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: California honors actor's contribution to society, shares sister

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: The late actor's case is getting trickier day by day ever since father KK Singh filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The ED has taken over the probe on the basis of an FIR filed with the Bihar Police. In regard to the same, the agency recently questioned the personal staff of late actor including his domestic help, in connection with a money laundering case. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The official said that Sawant was the servant at Sushant's residence and he was among the five people who saw the body of the late actor at his Bandra flat on June 14. Meanwhile, the actor has received special recognition from California State Assembly for his contribution to the world and cinema.

Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. Alongside, she wrote, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say."

Celebrity support continued to pour in for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput all through Saturday, with actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela and Rashami Desai joining the social media campaign along with several others in the entertainment industry. The CBI enquiry demands have followed a video posted by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanding CBI investigation into his death.

