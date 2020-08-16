Sunday, August 16, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: California honors actor's contribution to society, shares sister
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: California honors actor's contribution to society, shares sister

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: The late actor's case is getting trickier day by day ever since father KK Singh filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The ED has taken over the probe on the basis of an FIR filed with the Bihar Police. Meanwhile, the actor has received special recognition from California State Assembly for his contribution to the world and cinema.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 7:37 IST
New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2020 7:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: California honors actor's contribution to society, sha
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: California honors actor's contribution to society, shares sister

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates: The late actor's case is getting trickier day by day ever since father KK Singh filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The ED has taken over the probe on the basis of an FIR filed with the Bihar Police. In regard to the same, the agency recently questioned the personal staff of late actor including his domestic help, in connection with a money laundering case. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The official said that Sawant was the servant at Sushant's residence and he was among the five people who saw the body of the late actor at his Bandra flat on June 14. Meanwhile, the actor has received special recognition from California State Assembly for his contribution to the world and cinema.

Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. Alongside, she wrote, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say."

Celebrity support continued to pour in for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput all through Saturday, with actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela and Rashami Desai joining the social media campaign along with several others in the entertainment industry. The CBI enquiry demands have followed a video posted by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanding CBI investigation into his death.

Catch all updates related to the actor's death here:

 

 

 

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

  • Aug 16, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Musician Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo opened up and shared an emotional message for Sushant's sisters. The composer, in an interview with Zoom Digital, said, "I can feel his father's pain, his sisters' pain, and what they must be going through. My prayers are with them and I hope ki unke dil ko sukoon mile aur sab unke saamne aaye. I want to tell all the sisters that one more brother of yours is in me. Don't feel alone. We are there for them."

  • Aug 16, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's staff questioned

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED), involved in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, has interrogated his former manager Rajat Mewati, former bodyguard Ajay Dubey and domestic staff Dipesh Sawant for more than 10 hours on Friday.

     

  • Aug 16, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shweta shares video of his family praying for him

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to join the prayer meet by sharing photos with folded hands. "Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today," she said.

     

  • Aug 16, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's sister Shweta shares a picture revealing that California has honored the late actor's contribution to society. She wrote, "On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s @itsSSR overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California."

     

