Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB officials take Showik and Samuel Miranda for medical test

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

In the biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda after interrogating them for 10 hours. Today, they will be produced in court. According to NCB officials, the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case. Showik also confessed that he used to procure drugs for sister Rhea and father Indrajit. The NCB had also told a court that Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, who has been arrested and made payments to him over Google Pay.

Later in the night, NCB interrogated the late actor's former staff Dipesh Sawant. After Showik and Miranda's arrest, NCB tightened the noose arounf Dipesh as well as Rhea Chakraborty. The actress is also under the radar of NCB as her credit card has been reportedly used for buying drugs.

NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Showik was summoned by ED as well on Friday but could not make it for questioning. Meanwhile, CBI has been interrogation all the close association with the death case and has found no proof about the case being a 'murder.' It is now looking at it through abetment to suicide which was the original FIR of Sushant's father KK Singh. The agency has already grilled main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and business manager Shruti Modi many times.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

