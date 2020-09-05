Saturday, September 05, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: NCB officials take Showik and Samuel Miranda for medical test
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and the Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda after interrogating them for 10 hours. Today, they will be produced in court.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2020 9:38 IST
In the biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda after interrogating them for 10 hours. Today, they will be produced in court. According to NCB officials, the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case. Showik also confessed that he used to procure drugs for sister Rhea and father Indrajit. The NCB had also told a court that Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, who has been arrested and made payments to him over Google Pay.

Later in the night, NCB interrogated the late actor's former staff Dipesh Sawant. After Showik and Miranda's arrest, NCB tightened the noose arounf Dipesh as well as Rhea Chakraborty. The actress is also under the radar of NCB as her credit card has been reportedly used for buying drugs.

NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Showik was summoned by ED as well on Friday but could not make it for questioning. Meanwhile, CBI has been interrogation all the close association with the death case and has found no proof about the case being a 'murder.' It is now looking at it through abetment to suicide which was the original FIR of Sushant's father KK Singh. The agency has already grilled main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit and mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and business manager Shruti Modi many times.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Sep 05, 2020 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB to record Dipesh Sawant's statement

    NCB to record Dipesh Sawant's statement today. He has not been arrested as he serves the role of a witness: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau

  • Sep 05, 2020 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB team takes Showik, Samuel Miranda for medical test

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) takes Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim for the medical test to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital before producing them in court. Their COVID19 test will also be done.

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    We have arrested two persons, we will be producing them in the court: Sameer Wankhede, Joint Director, NCB 

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, yesterday.

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana, Shekhar Suman, Sushant's sister & others react to Showik-Samuel Miranda arrest

    The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star's death. The move was lauded by Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters on social media including Shekhar Suman, actress Kangana Ranaut, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and many others.

  • Sep 05, 2020 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to Showik's arrest

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's arrest in the narcotics case and said, "Thank you God..Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH!" Earlier, she had tweeted, "Good going NCB... Thank You God." after NCB detained Showik and Samuel Miranda.

  • Sep 05, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Showik used to order drugs, make payments through Google Pay: NCB

    Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, used to purchase ganja and marijuana from drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar and make payments through a Google Pay account, the NCB said on Friday.

    The new revelations, made by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a Mumbai court as Parihar was produced before it, came after it started a probe into the drug angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

  • Sep 05, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Showik, Samuel Miranda arrested

    NCB arrested Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in a narcotics case in connection to Sushant's death on Friday.

