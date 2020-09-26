Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan join drugs prove in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday for over four hours, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to interrogate Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today. The actresses have been asked to join the drugs probe at 10 am today. While Deepika will be cross-examined with her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara and Shraddha will be asked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the parties they attended together. Karishma was interrogated by the NCB on Friday as well and was asked about the WhatsApp chat in which the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen asking for 'hash' from her. Karishma confessed that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group with her, Jaya Saha and Deepika as the members.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's name surfaced in the drugs probe after actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named her and said that she used to consume drugs along with her and Sushant. Sara also dated the late actor during the shoot of her first film Kedarnath. Shraddha Kapoor's name was given by the caretaker of Sushant's Lonavala Farmhouse, who claimed that Shraddha used to accompany the late actor to parties in the farmhouse named 'Hang Out.'

Earlier on Friday, responding to a question on whether Ranveer Singh will join the investigation with his wife Deepika, an NCB official said, "We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation."

According to the NCB, the digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently. NCB officials said that the actresses have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

