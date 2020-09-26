Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor today
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to interrogate Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today. The actresses have been asked to join the drugs probe at 10 am today. While Deepika will be cross-examined with her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara and Shraddha will be asked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the parties they attended together.

New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2020 7:03 IST
After questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday for over four hours, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to interrogate Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor today. The actresses have been asked to join the drugs probe at 10 am today. While Deepika will be cross-examined with her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara and Shraddha will be asked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the parties they attended together. Karishma was interrogated by the NCB on Friday as well and was asked about the WhatsApp chat in which the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen asking for 'hash' from her. Karishma confessed that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group with her, Jaya Saha and Deepika as the members.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan's name surfaced in the drugs probe after actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly named her and said that she used to consume drugs along with her and Sushant. Sara also dated the late actor during the shoot of her first film Kedarnath. Shraddha Kapoor's name was given by the caretaker of Sushant's Lonavala Farmhouse, who claimed that Shraddha used to accompany the late actor to parties in the farmhouse named 'Hang Out.'

ALSO READ | Chats that spelled trouble for Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case probed by NCB

Earlier on Friday, responding to a question on whether Ranveer Singh will join the investigation with his wife Deepika, an NCB official said, "We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation."

According to the NCB, the digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently. NCB officials said that the actresses have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar reacts to alleged drug party video: I do not consume narcotics nor promote such consumption

Bollywood Drugs Probe | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

 

Live updates :Bollywood Drugs Probe | SSR Death Case LIVE Updates

  • Sep 26, 2020 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to be interrogated today

    NCB has asked actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, co-stars of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to appear for interrogation at 10 am at the NCB office in Mumbai. The actresses' names came to the forefront when Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sara used to consume drugs with her and Sushant. On the other hand, Shraddha has been named to have joined the late actor at his Lonavala farmhouse for parties many times, as claimed by Sushant's farmhouse caretaker Raaes and the Lonavala boatman.

    Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha starred in the 2019 film Chhichhore alongside the late actor.

  • Sep 26, 2020 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Deepika Padukone, manager Karishma Prakash to be interrogated today

    NCB will begin interrogating big names from the film industry in the drug probe. Actress Deepika Padukone will join the probe at 10 am today along with her manager Karishma Prakash. The two have been called at the NCB guest house where they will undergo cross-examination. NCB will grill them about the WhatsApp chat in which Deepika can be seen asking for 'hash' from Karishma. They will also be asked if they are in contact with nay drug peddler.

  • Sep 26, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Karan Johar: I do not consume narcotics nor promote such consumption

    Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday released a statement saying all allegations against him are false. The Dharma Productions owner in his statement also claimed that he neither consumes narcotics nor promotes or encourages consumption of any such substance. On Friday, Djarma's executive producer and director Kshitij Prasand joined the drugs probe and was interrogated by NCB for long hours.

    Read Karan Johar's full statement here

