Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Live: Actor's sister lauds global support, calls it 'spiritual revolution'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been fighting the battle to get justice for the late actor. After filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family accusing her of abetment to suicide, the family organized a global prayer meet for the actor on Independence Day. Fans in large numbers turned up to support the family and shared their pictures with folded hands. Lauding the support, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared photos on Instagram on Sunday, and called it a 'spiritual revolution.'

Shweta wrote, "More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant Folded hands. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant"

More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant 🙏. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/3X2Vb8BXB8 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

While Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have begun their interrogation and have recorded statements of the late actor's family, Rhea Chakraborty and her family, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his domestic staff and others, the Supreme court is yet to give its decision if the SSR death investigation will be carried forward by the CBI or Mumbai Police. On the other hand, Sushant's family along with his fans and Bollywood celebrities have been urging for the CBI probe.

